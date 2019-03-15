Local DB discusses ‘amazing’ Clemson visit

In-state defensive back Bralyn Oliver is drawing early interest from Clemson and made an unofficial visit to the school a week ago.

The local class of 2021 prospect from Honea Path (S.C.) BHP made the short trip to campus last Friday with his brothers and had the opportunity to watch the Tigers’ spring practice that day.

“The visit was amazing,” Oliver told TCI. “The coaches treated me like family, the players were active towards us and their practice makes me want to suit up.”

The highlight of the visit for Oliver was being able to meet and chop it up with Clemson star cornerback A.J. Terrell.

“That guy is a baller,” Oliver said.

He also had a chance to chat with Brent Venables and is fond of Clemson’s defensive coordinator after getting to spend some time with him.

“He’s an amazing coach,” Oliver said. “He treats everyone as if they were a 5-star. Even though I don’t have a scholarship from them yet he treats me like I’m committed.”

Just a sophomore, Oliver has already earned a couple of scholarship offers from West Virginia and UNC Charlotte. In addition to those schools, the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is attracting early interest from Clemson and several other major programs.

“They love my size and my build and the way I play,” he said of the Tigers.

Oliver said Georgia, Tennessee, Duke, Louisville, App State, and Boise State are showing interest as well. He is slated to visit UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Georgia on Monday and plans to visit West Virginia at the end of the month.

