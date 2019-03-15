Tigers not sharp in loss to Notre Dame

Clemson had no answer for Notre Dame pitcher Tommy Sheehan Friday.

The lefty owned the Tigers with an complete game 9-2 victory in Game 1 of a three-game set this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Sheehan allowed just two runs off seven hits while going the distance. The sophomore struck out four and walked just three. He threw just 121 pitches in earning his third win of the year.

Notre Dame (7-9, 3-1 ACC) got three hits and three RBIs from shortstop Jared Miller. It also got a three-run home run from right fielder Eric Gilgenbach in the top the ninth inning. Gilenbach also had three hits.

Four of the Irish’s nine runs were unearned.

The loss to Notre Dame snapped the Tigers’ five-game winning streak.

Trailing 3-0, Clemson got its lone run in the third inning after Bryce Teodosio led off the inning with a bunt single to the mound and then advanced to third on back-to-back wild pitches. That set up Bo Majowski, who singled down the third base line to easily score Teodosio from third base.

The Tigers (13-4, 3-1 ACC) had an opportunity to put more pressure on the Irish, but Sam Hall popped up to second on a foul ball on a 3-1 count and then Davidson grounded into a double play at second base to end the threat.

Clemson pitching threw four wild pitches, which allowed Notre Dame to score two of his its nine runs.

Tigers’ starter Davis Sharpe suffered the loss on the mound, his first of the season. The freshman gave up four runs, but one was earned as two fielding errors cost the righty. However, Sharpe was responsible for two wild pitches.

Sharpe allowed six hits, while striking out eight batters and issuing two walks. Clemson pitching gave up five walks overall.

Clemson and Notre Dame will play Game 2 of the three-game series on Saturday starting at 3 p.m.