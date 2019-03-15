Tigers welcome Fighting Irish for ACC Series

Tigers welcome Fighting Irish for ACC Series

Baseball

Tigers welcome Fighting Irish for ACC Series

By 1 hour ago

By: |

No. 12 Clemson (13-3, 3-0 ACC) welcomes Notre Dame (6-9, 2-1 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game ACC series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 17 (first met in 1994)
Series Record: Clemson leads 11-6
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 4-3 (Clemson leads 4-3 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 of 3 games at ND in 2018 (2-5, 6-3, 5-2)
Clemson won 21-4 (7) at the 2018 ACC Tournament
vs. Lee: Lee leads 9-1 (CU: 9-1)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 25-12-1 all-time on March 15 with a 14-6 mark at home.
The Tigers are 17-15 all-time on March 16 with an 11-3 mark at home.
Clemson is 26-15 all-time on March 17 with a 12-4 mark at home.
After losing five of the first seven games in the all-time series, the Tigers have won nine of the last 10 meetings over the last three seasons.

The Fighting Irish

Head Coach: Mik Aoki (9th season at ND)
2018 Recap: 24-30 (12-18; 6th Atlantic) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 6th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 3-5 (7-13 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 9-16 @ Western Carolina (Wed, 3/15)
W, 9-8 (10) @ Wake Forest (Sun, 3/10)
L, 4-7 @ Wake Forest (Sun, 3/10)
W, 7-4 @ Wake Forest (Sat, 3/9)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .255 (5.3 RPG) with 22 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 66 BB, 8 HBP, 124 K, 15-18 SB
Pitching: 2.59 ERA, .205 OBA (88 hits), 44 BB, & 144 K in 118.0 IP
Fielding: .961 (21 errors in 545 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 11-2 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 8-5 vs. #11 Coastal Carolina (Wed, 3/13)
W, 5-4 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sun, 3/10)
W, 17-3 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
W, 3-2 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .279 (7.4 RPG) with 32 2B, 27 HR, 76 BB, 22 HBP, 143 K, 30-38 SB
Pitching: 4.12 ERA, .220 OBA (87 hits), 39 BB, & 141 K in 107.0 IP
Fielding: .975 (14 errors in 569 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Notre Dame
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 3 David LaManna SO .278 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 9 BB in 11 games
1B 31 Daniel Jung JR .288 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 15 games
2B 6 Ethan Copeland JR .250 BA with 4 R & 5 BB in 13 games
SS 16 Jared Miller SO .250 BA with 2 2B, 8 RBI, & 5 BB in 15 games
3B 12 Niko Kavadas SO .193 BA with 1 2B, 5 HR, & 12 RBI in 15 games
LF 1 Ryan Cole SO .209 BA with 1 2B, 1 3B, & 1 RBI in 14 games
CF 2 Spencer Myers SO .315 BA with 2 2B, 4 RBI, & 13 R in 15 games
RF 15 Eric Gilgenbach SR .271 BA with 6 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 15 games
DH 4 Carter Putz FR .327 BA with 4 2B, 6 RBI, & 9 R in 15 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .289 BA with 3 2B, 7 RBI, & 7 BB in 13 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .367 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 10 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .240 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 16 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .321 BA with 5 2B, 6 HR, & 19 RBI in 16 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .333 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 16 games
LF 1 Kier Meredith SO .350 BA with 2 2B, 1 RBI, & 4 BB in 8 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .278 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 14 RBI in 16 games
RF 5 Sam Hall SO .367 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 16 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .372 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 12 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
LHP 40 Tommy Sheehan SO 2-1/4 app/4 GS/3.86 ERA (23.1 IP)/.253 OBA (23 hits)/7 BB/21 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 2-0/4 app/4 GS/2.18 ERA (20.2 IP)/.181 OBA (13 hits)/8 BB/30 K
Game Two
LHP 26 Cameron Brown JR 0-1/4 app/4 GS/5.95 ERA (19.2 IP)/.310 OBA (26 hits)/11 BB/29 K
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 3-0/4 app/1 GS/2.40 ERA (15.0 IP)/.189 OBA (10 hits)/4 BB/18 K
Game Three
RHP 32 Cameron Junker JR 1-2/4 app/4 GS/4.82 ERA (18.2 IP)/.301 OBA (22 hits)/7 BB/18 K
LHP 46 Keyshawn Askew FR 2-0/4 app/3 GS/3.44 ERA (18.1 IP)/.190 OBA (12 hits)/4 BB/17 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Notre Dame

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Hall 1.000 2-1 1 4 1 0 2-0 2B, HBP
Hawkins .500 1-1 2 1 1 1 1-1 2B, SF
Meredith .400 3-3 10 1 4 2 2-3 3B, HR, 2 HBP, 3 SB
Wilkie .308 4-4 13 4 4 2 5-2 HR
Greene .263 7-6 19 4 5 7 6-2 HR, SF, 2 SB
Byrd .250 5-4 8 3 2 1 4-5 HR, SH
Davidson .231 7-7 26 4 6 8 6-6 2B, 2 HR, SH
Cooper .000 1-0 1 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Marr 0.00 1-0 0-0 2.0 1 0 0 0 1 .167
Jones 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.1 1 0 0 2 0 .200
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Spiers 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 .500
Crawford 1.80 4-1 3-0 15.0 11 3 3 2 5 .193
Clark 3.38 1-0 1-0 2.2 3 1 1 1 2 .250
Hennessy 3.86 2-0 0-1
Save		 9.1 7 4 4 2 5 .206
Strider 13.50 1-1 0-0 2.0 4 3 3 2 2 .500

 

, , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home