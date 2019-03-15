Tigers welcome Fighting Irish for ACC Series

No. 12 Clemson (13-3, 3-0 ACC) welcomes Notre Dame (6-9, 2-1 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for a three-game ACC series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|17 (first met in 1994)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 11-6
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 4-3 (Clemson leads 4-3 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 2 of 3 games at ND in 2018 (2-5, 6-3, 5-2)
Clemson won 21-4 (7) at the 2018 ACC Tournament
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 9-1 (CU: 9-1)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 25-12-1 all-time on March 15 with a 14-6 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 17-15 all-time on March 16 with an 11-3 mark at home.
|Clemson is 26-15 all-time on March 17 with a 12-4 mark at home.
|After losing five of the first seven games in the all-time series, the Tigers have won nine of the last 10 meetings over the last three seasons.
The Fighting Irish
|Head Coach:
|Mik Aoki (9th season at ND)
|2018 Recap:
|24-30 (12-18; 6th Atlantic) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|6th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|3-5 (7-13 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 9-16 @ Western Carolina (Wed, 3/15)
W, 9-8 (10) @ Wake Forest (Sun, 3/10)
L, 4-7 @ Wake Forest (Sun, 3/10)
W, 7-4 @ Wake Forest (Sat, 3/9)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.255 (5.3 RPG) with 22 2B, 2 3B, 11 HR, 66 BB, 8 HBP, 124 K, 15-18 SB
|Pitching:
|2.59 ERA, .205 OBA (88 hits), 44 BB, & 144 K in 118.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.961 (21 errors in 545 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|11-2 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 8-5 vs. #11 Coastal Carolina (Wed, 3/13)
W, 5-4 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sun, 3/10)
W, 17-3 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
W, 3-2 vs. #3 North Carolina (Sat, 3/9)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.279 (7.4 RPG) with 32 2B, 27 HR, 76 BB, 22 HBP, 143 K, 30-38 SB
|Pitching:
|4.12 ERA, .220 OBA (87 hits), 39 BB, & 141 K in 107.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.975 (14 errors in 569 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Notre Dame
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|3
|David LaManna
|SO
|.278 BA with 1 2B, 2 RBI, & 9 BB in 11 games
|1B
|31
|Daniel Jung
|JR
|.288 BA with 2 2B, 1 HR, & 12 RBI in 15 games
|2B
|6
|Ethan Copeland
|JR
|.250 BA with 4 R & 5 BB in 13 games
|SS
|16
|Jared Miller
|SO
|.250 BA with 2 2B, 8 RBI, & 5 BB in 15 games
|3B
|12
|Niko Kavadas
|SO
|.193 BA with 1 2B, 5 HR, & 12 RBI in 15 games
|LF
|1
|Ryan Cole
|SO
|.209 BA with 1 2B, 1 3B, & 1 RBI in 14 games
|CF
|2
|Spencer Myers
|SO
|.315 BA with 2 2B, 4 RBI, & 13 R in 15 games
|RF
|15
|Eric Gilgenbach
|SR
|.271 BA with 6 2B, 5 HR, & 19 RBI in 15 games
|DH
|4
|Carter Putz
|FR
|.327 BA with 4 2B, 6 RBI, & 9 R in 15 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.289 BA with 3 2B, 7 RBI, & 7 BB in 13 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.367 BA with 1 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 10 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.240 BA with 3 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 16 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.321 BA with 5 2B, 6 HR, & 19 RBI in 16 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.333 BA with 4 2B, 2 HR, & 14 RBI in 16 games
|LF
|1
|Kier Meredith
|SO
|.350 BA with 2 2B, 1 RBI, & 4 BB in 8 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.278 BA with 4 2B, 5 HR, & 14 RBI in 16 games
|RF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.367 BA with 6 2B, 3 HR, & 16 RBI in 16 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.372 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 12 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|LHP
|40
|Tommy Sheehan
|SO
|2-1/4 app/4 GS/3.86 ERA (23.1 IP)/.253 OBA (23 hits)/7 BB/21 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|2-0/4 app/4 GS/2.18 ERA (20.2 IP)/.181 OBA (13 hits)/8 BB/30 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|26
|Cameron Brown
|JR
|0-1/4 app/4 GS/5.95 ERA (19.2 IP)/.310 OBA (26 hits)/11 BB/29 K
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|3-0/4 app/1 GS/2.40 ERA (15.0 IP)/.189 OBA (10 hits)/4 BB/18 K
|Game Three
|RHP
|32
|Cameron Junker
|JR
|1-2/4 app/4 GS/4.82 ERA (18.2 IP)/.301 OBA (22 hits)/7 BB/18 K
|LHP
|46
|Keyshawn Askew
|FR
|2-0/4 app/3 GS/3.44 ERA (18.1 IP)/.190 OBA (12 hits)/4 BB/17 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Notre Dame
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Hall
|1.000
|2-1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2-0
|2B, HBP
|Hawkins
|.500
|1-1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1-1
|2B, SF
|Meredith
|.400
|3-3
|10
|1
|4
|2
|2-3
|3B, HR, 2 HBP, 3 SB
|Wilkie
|.308
|4-4
|13
|4
|4
|2
|5-2
|HR
|Greene
|.263
|7-6
|19
|4
|5
|7
|6-2
|HR, SF, 2 SB
|Byrd
|.250
|5-4
|8
|3
|2
|1
|4-5
|HR, SH
|Davidson
|.231
|7-7
|26
|4
|6
|8
|6-6
|2B, 2 HR, SH
|Cooper
|.000
|1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Marr
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Jones
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Spiers
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Crawford
|1.80
|4-1
|3-0
|15.0
|11
|3
|3
|2
|5
|.193
|Clark
|3.38
|1-0
|1-0
|2.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Hennessy
|3.86
|2-0
|0-1
Save
|9.1
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|.206
|Strider
|13.50
|1-1
|0-0
|2.0
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|.500