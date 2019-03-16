Peach State RB talks about visit to 'dream school' Clemson

A week ago today, a running back prospect from the Peach State with over 20 college offers had a chance to check out his self-proclaimed dream school.

Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson’s Deondre Jackson attended the Tigers’ junior day last Saturday.

“It was amazing,” he said of the visit to Clemson. “Since I was about 9 Clemson has been my dream school, and to be on campus and get to see it all and interact with the coaches and people around the campus, I had a very good time.”

What was the highlight of the visit experience for the 6-foot, 200-pound recruit?

“The photo shoot definitely and (seeing) the campus,” he said.

Jackson, a one-time Auburn commit, was able to spend some time with head coach Dabo Swinney while on campus.

“Coach Dabo had a lot of positive words about the program and life,” Jackson said.

A junior in the class of 2020, Jackson owns offers from Auburn, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Maryland among others.

According to Jackson, Clemson’s coaches are planning to scout him at his school during the spring evaluation period.

“They talked about coming out in the spring and there could be a potential offer,” he said, “and if I were to get the offer that would be my choice school.”

Jackson says he became a fan of the Tigers several years ago when wide receiver Sammy Watkins was starring in Death Valley.

“I started liking the Tigers the most back when Sammy Watkins was there,” he said. “I loved the crowd and the intensity of the program.”

Jackson named Nebraska as his top school right now among those that have offered and said he plans to visit Florida moving forward. He has recently visited Nebraska, Auburn, Mississippi State and Georgia State.

Had An Amazing Time At My Dream School .. 🧡 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/k9zNr6hVp7 — Dre 5️⃣ (@1Deondrejackson) March 10, 2019

