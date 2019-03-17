4-star RB, brother of Clemson WR discusses new offer from Tigers

Last Sunday, Clemson extended an offer to Folsom (Calif.) four-star running back Daniyel Ngata, the younger brother of Tigers freshman wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

“It felt really good getting an offer from a very well ran football program,” Daniyel told The Clemson Insider.

Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott conveyed the offer to the highly regarded class of 2020 recruit.

“Coach Elliott called me last Sunday and we had a long conversation and at the end of it he had offered me,” Ngata said. “(We talked) about their practices and Joe and just when I might come down.”

Ngata (5-9, 185) hopes to make a visit and watch his brother on April 6 when the Tigers hold their spring game. He has made the trip to Clemson a couple of times, most recently last September when he accompanied Joseph on his official visit.

Clemson’s offer is certainly a big one for the top-100 national prospect that now has a chance to suit up with his sibling.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Ngata said. “I’m very blessed.”

Daniyel says Joseph is staying in his ear about Clemson, doing some recruiting for the Tigers.

“Joe loves talking about Clemson to me,” he said.

Daniyel, who holds close to 20 total offers, named Clemson as one of his favorite schools at this stage of his recruitment, along with Alabama, Michigan, Washington, Penn State, Oregon, LSU and Arizona State. He said he will likely make his decision after his upcoming senior season.

As a junior in 2018, he rushed for 874 yards and 10 touchdowns while also recording 36 receptions for 666 yards and 10 more scores.

