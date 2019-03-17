Boulware: ‘I look like I’m just a frat boy’

GREENVILLE — Life is a little different for Ben Boulware these days, and he is enjoying it.

The former Clemson linebacker trimmed his beard, has slimmed down and owns his own business. And though he is occasionally recognized by Clemson fans, for the most part he blends in with the crowd.

“I have grown my beard out a little bit so kind of, but I have slimmed down. I look like I’m just a frat boy,” he said Saturday at the Haywood Mall in Greenville.

Boulware was the Tigers’ outgoing leader on a top 10 defense that helped Clemson win its first national championship in 35 years in 2016.

“I’m barley six-foot (tall). I can blend in a lot more than Christian (Wilkins) and Cle (Ferrell) would. But if a grow the beard out, kind of, but since I am a normal looking guy, so I blend in more than most,” he said.

Boulware joined his former teammates during an autograph and picture session at the Haywood Mall Championship Signing Event. Wilkins, Ferrell, Trayvon Mullen, Mitch Hyatt, Kendall Joseph, Austin Bryant, Tre Lamar and Dexter Lawrence were also in attendance for the event, which was put on by Sports Collectibles.

Boulware has since retired from football and is the co-owner of a fitness center in Anderson called The Junk Yard. Watch Boulware’s exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider on TCITV as he discusses what his former teammates can expect over the next several months.

