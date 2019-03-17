Clemson 5, Notre Dame 1 Photo Gallery

Clemson 5, Notre Dame 1 Photo Gallery

Baseball

Clemson 5, Notre Dame 1 Photo Gallery

By 10 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson defeated Notre Dame 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to even the series with the Irish.

Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!

, , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
19hr

No. 12 Clemson struck first against Notre Dame in the bottom of the second inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead over the Fighting Irish. Kyle Wilkie (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home