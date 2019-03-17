Clemson 5, Notre Dame 1 Photo Gallery

Clemson defeated Notre Dame 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to even the series with the Irish.
Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!
Clemson defeated Notre Dame 5-1 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to even the series with the Irish.
Check out some of the action in TCI’s Photo Gallery!
GREENVILLE — Life is a little different for Ben Boulware these days, and he is enjoying it. The former Clemson linebacker trimmed his beard, has slimmed down and owns his own business. And though he is (…)
This past week, Clemson played host to an elite sophomore quarterback from the Peach State in Aaron McLaughlin. The class of 2021 prospect from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark made an unofficial visit to campus on (…)
West Lafayette (Ind.) linebacker Yanni Karlaftis traveled to Clemson for an unofficial visit this past Wednesday, and the Tigers made a strong impression on the top class of 2021 prospect. “It was really (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee had plenty of praise for pitcher Mat Clark after his seven inning gem Saturday lifted the Tigers to a 5-1 win Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. Watch Lee’s (…)
GREENVILLE — Former Clemson offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt told The Clemson Insider Saturday, prior to signing autographs at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, there is a possibility he could move inside and (…)
Clemson pitcher Mat Clark pitched an outstanding game for the Tigers on Saturday, going seven innings and only giving up three hits and no runs in a 5-1 win over Notre Dame at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in (…)
Following a loss on Friday night, No. 12 Clemson bounced back to beat Notre Dame, 5-1, on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The Tigers improved to 14-4 (4-1 ACC) with the victory, while the Fighting (…)
If there is one team Hunter Renfrow is destined to play for in the NFL, it is the New England Patriots. From Wes Welker to Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman, Renfrow is a carbon copy of each and is exactly what (…)
Since he participated in the Senior Bowl in late January, former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has spoken with all 32 NFL teams. However, after Clemson’s Pro Day on Thursday, the hero of the (…)
No. 12 Clemson struck first against Notre Dame in the bottom of the second inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday, scoring four runs on three hits to take a 4-0 lead over the Fighting Irish. Kyle Wilkie (…)