Elite Peach State QB talks Clemson visit

This past week, Clemson played host to an elite sophomore quarterback from the Peach State in Aaron McLaughlin.

The class of 2021 prospect from Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark made an unofficial visit to campus on Wednesday.

“It was great,” McLaughlin told The Clemson Insider. “I was there all day. Just go to go around campus, see the facilities and spend time with (quarterbacks) coach (Brandon) Streeter. Also got to sit in on meetings and watch practice.”

What was the highlight of the visit for the 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal-caller?

“Getting to watch practice and talking to coach Swinney afterwards,” he said. “We just talked for a minute about how things were going, how practice was and how my transfer went.”

McLaughlin — who transferred from Buford (Ga.) High School to Denmark following his sophomore season — has developed a rapport with Streeter and was pleased to meet Swinney last week.

“They are both great people and coaches,” McLaughlin said. “I met coach Swinney for the first time (Wednesday) but it was like I had known him for a while. Me and coach Streeter have known each other for a while and have built a good relationship.”

Only a sophomore, McLaughlin has already collected around 30 offers from many of the best college football programs across the country.

He has some top schools in mind but has yet to formally announce a list of his favorites.

“I am taking my time but I really like Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, NC State, South Carolina, there’s a lot more I could name,” he said. “Clemson is the only school I’m really looking at that hasn’t offered me.”

An offer from Clemson is hard to come by if you’re an underclassman, especially at the quarterback position. The Tigers take a patient and methodical approach with the recruiting process and do their due diligence before pulling the trigger on an offer.

McLaughlin is certainly a name to keep an eye on regarding a potential offer from the Tigers in the future.

“It would be a huge honor,” he said. “I would say it’s the hardest offer as a quarterback to get in the country.”

McLaughlin said he plans to visit Alabama this coming week and NC State in a few weeks. He went to Arkansas last weekend.

