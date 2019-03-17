No dancing for the Tigers

No surprise, but the Clemson men’s basketball team did not receive an NCAA Tournament bid on Sunday. Clemson will likely accept an invitation to play in the National Invitational Basketball Tournament instead.

The NIT field will be announced later tonight.

The ACC got seven teams in the NCAA Tournament. Duke, Virginia and North Carolina were number one seeds. Florida State was a No. 4 seed. Virginia Tech, Louisville and Syracuse also made the field.

The Tigers were hoping for a second straight NCAA Tournament bid after posting a 19-13 record and a 9-9 mark in the ACC. However, their 1-10 mark against Quadrant 1 teams came back to hurt them.

Clemson is 1-6 in games decided by two points or less. They lost five of those games on the last play.

The Tigers have been to the NCAA Tournament just twice in head coach Brad Brownell’s nine years as head coach in Tigertown.

It’s a bitter pill to swallow for the program to miss the tournament this season after expectations were so high entering the year. The Tigers’ returned four starters—Shelton Mitchell, Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas and David Skara—from last year’s Sweet 16 team.

However, Clemson struggled to shoot the ball this season. Never was that more apparent then in the ACC Tournament against NC State this past Wednesday. The Tigers, who needed a win to earn a bid, missed 14 straight shots over a 10-minute stretch in the second half and scored just 16 points.

Clemson blew an 18-point lead and ultimately lost the game when State’s Markell Johnson made two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to lift the Wolfpack to a stunning, 59-58, win over the Tigers.