Boulware always had a Plan B

There are two things Ben Boulware knows he is good at… “I am good at football and I know how to work out.”

So, the former Clemson linebacker, who helped the Tigers win their first national championship in 35 years in 2016, turned to what he called his “Plan B” when his professional football career did not work out.

Boulware and his best friend Marcus Brown opened The Junk Yard last summer in Anderson, S.C. The Junk Yard, derived from Boulware’s nickname at Clemson “The Junk Yard Dog,” is a fitness center with a modern-day flare that is for those who enjoy intense workouts and want to stay in shape like Boulware.

“I had a Plan B that I have known since high school. I wanted to open up a gym, something with fitness,” he said. “I am good at football and I know how to work out. Those are the only two things that I am kind of good at, so I knew that from day one that when (football) does not work out, because I knew that ‘someday’ was going to come—a little bit earlier than I wanted it to but whatever. So, I had a Plan B. I knew it would be a good product. I had a good business plan and I have a great partner in my best friend Marcus Brown that I played with at Clemson and he played at Newberry for a little bit.

“We just went full steam ahead and we opened up on June 4.”

Boulware says The Junk Yard has over 500 members already and it continues to grow. They are even looking into opening a second location soon.

“Business is going well,” he said. “I enjoy business. It is fun. I enjoy the challenge of it and enjoy having the same mindset that I had with football and being doubted.”

Two of Boulware’s customers are his parents, who he says have lost 60 pounds each since they opened The Junk Yard.

“I was telling them that I think the reason football did not work out for me was to the save their lives,” Boulware said. “My parents, obviously I love them, but they were a little overweight, which is fine, but they were a little overweight. They have been in the gym every day kicking ass and lost sixty pounds.

“I tell Mom the reason why I did not make the NFL was to save both of their lives because they have completely made a change in their life and it’s kind of cool. Seeing that progress makes it all worth it. It is fun. I enjoy it.”

