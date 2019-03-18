Top-ranked Texas OL enjoys visit to Clemson

Last week, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the Lone Star State and one of the country’s top overall prospects made his way to Clemson as part of a Southeastern tour.

League City (Texas) Clear Creek class of 2020 four-star offensive tackle Chad Lindberg (pictured right) visited campus last Wednesday.

“I enjoyed the visit a lot,” Lindberg told The Clemson Insider. “Spent a full day there. Got to see all the football facilities, campus tour, sat in on a meeting, saw practice, and got an in-depth strength presentation.”

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Lindberg made the trip to Tigertown with his mother. They also traveled to Georgia for a visit Thursday.

“My mom came with and I think she likes the program a lot,” Lindberg said regarding Clemson.

Lindberg said the highlight of the visit in his eyes was checking out the strength and conditioning aspect of Clemson’s program and meeting the strength staff. He was also able to spend time with Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“The coaches really just made it clear that going there will guarantee you a well-spent three to five years,” he said.

Lindberg — the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 59 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite — cited the end of the summer as the time frame for when he would ideally like to make his commitment decision.

He has a list of close to 40 offers comprised of virtually every blueblood program in the country, with opportunities to play at Texas, Stanford, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and many others.

Where do the Tigers stand with Lindberg following an impressive visit?

“They have five OL commits (in the 2020 class) so I have to talk with the staff to see if there’s even a spot,” he said. “If there is it’ll be high on my list.”

Clemson landed a commitment last Monday from Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road four-star offensive lineman Mitchell Mayes and then picked up another verbal pledge from Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker on Thursday. The two joined a trio of fellow four-star OL commits in Clemson’s 2020 class: Canton (Ga.) Creekview’s John Williams, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass’s Walker Parks and Milton (Ga.)’s Paul Tchio.

