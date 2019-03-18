Virginia LB prospect loved first visit to Clemson

A trio of talented young prospects from Virginia visited Clemson over the weekend including inside linebacker Jayden Truesdale of Virginia Beach (Princess Anne).

“To begin with, I loved the new state of the art equipment and facilities. It was unbelievable,” Truesdale said. “For example, the weight room, athletic training room, high-tech body recovery machines, etc. … I got to tour the campus, take pictures in uniform, look at Clemson’s rings. We talked heavy on academics and academic achievements.”

Truesdale, a class of 2021 recruit, picked up his first offer on Saturday from Florida. Along with the Gators, he is getting early interest from Virginia Tech, Tennessee and South Carolina along with Clemson.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound sophomore was able to interact with Clemson assistants Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Mike Reed while on campus last Friday.

“The overall hospitality of the coaches was great,” he said. “They are very down to earth, genuine coaches that care about all their players and recruits.”

Truesdale made the visit to Clemson with a pair of fellow sophomore prospects from Virginia in cornerback Tony Grimes and defensive tackle KaTron Evans.

Truesdale has an especially close relationship with Grimes, who has over two dozen college offers already and visited Clemson for the NC State game last season. The two are teammates at Princess Anne and have played football together since middle school.

“Me and Tony are super close, that’s my brother,” Truesdale said. “When I visited Clemson last weekend for the first time, when we were on the way to Clemson, Tony said, ‘Bro you’re going to love it. Just wait till you see it and what’s inside.’”

Truesdale, Grimes and Evans have also recently visited Florida and South Carolina.

