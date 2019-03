By: Will Vandervort and Bart Boatwright | 42 minutes ago

Marcquise Reed scored a game-high 24 points Tuesday as Clemson advanced to the second-round of the NIT with a 75-69 win over Wright State at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (20-13) got 17 points from Elijah Thomas, 16 from David Skara and 12 from Clyde Trapp in the victory.

Check out all the action from Bart Boatwight’s photo gallery.