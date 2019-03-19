Clemson commit making his pitch to the nation's top QB

Milton (Ga.) four-star offensive lineman Paul Tchio will be among the Clemson commits in attendance for the spring game at Death Valley on April 6.

“I can’t wait,” Tchio told TCI recently. “I’ve been talking to D.J. a lot and it’s going to be cool linking up with him again and see all the rest of the commits again.”

Tchio was of course referring to Clemson priority target and five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who is set to be back on campus for the spring game as well.

During their conversations Tchio has been making his sales pitch for Clemson as he tries to get the country’s top-ranked signal-caller on board with the Tigers.

“This 2020 class could go down as the best in history and he needs to be a part of it,” Tchio said of his message to Uiagalelei.

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class is ranked No. 2 nationally, behind only Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite. The Tigers have nine verbal commitments, including the two they picked up last week from four-star offensive linemen Mitchell Mayes and Bryn Tucker.

“We are pretty close,” Tchio said of the bond the class is building together. “We have a group chat and we talk almost every day.”

Not only does Tchio love the potential of the 2020 class a whole, but he is equally excited about what the offensive line group within the class has a chance to accomplish. The Tigers have five O-line commits including Tchio, Mayes, Tucker, John Williams and Walker Parks.

Tchio, Mayes and Tucker are all ranked among the top 60 prospects in the country regardless of position by ESPN.

“I think the sky is the limit,” Tchio said of the O-line class. “We all already have a great relationship with each other and we all plan on achieving great things at Clemson.”

