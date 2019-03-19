Clemson gets by Wright State to advance

With his team up three points, John Newman grabbed a key offensive rebound with 17.6 seconds to play off a Marcquise Reed miss to help seal Clemson’s 75-69 victory over Wright State Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

With the win, the Tigers advance to the second round of the NIT Tournament where it will play the winner of Wednesday’s Wichita State-Furman game.

“A really good and hard earned win against a tough team,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said.

With Clemson clinging to a 72-69 lead, the Raiders’ Loudon Love missed two free throws with 47 seconds to play. Aamir Simms grabbed the rebound for Clemson as it ran the shot clock and game clock down. Reed, who scored 24 points to lead the Tigers, then put a tear-drop up, which bounced off the back of the rim. But Newman did not give up on the play and fought off Love and another Raider to grab the rebound.

The freshman was then poked in the eye by Love. He made one of two free throws to give the Tigers a 73-69 lead. The Raiders then missed its shot at the other end and Clyde Trapp, who earlier scored five critical points late in the game for Clemson, made two foul shots with 1.5 seconds to play for the final margin.

Besides Reed’s 24, the Tigers got 17 points from Elijah Thomas and 16 points from David Skara. Trapp finished with 12 points.

Clemson (20-13) played the game without starting guard Shelton Mitchell, who missed the game with a knee injury.

Reed tied the game for the Tigers at halftime when he stepped back and knocked down a jump shot right at the foul line with six seconds to play. That tied the score at 33.

Clemson came out on fire to start the game. It made 8 of its first 11 shots to take a 16-2 lead with 14:00 to play in the half. However, the Raiders slowly climbed back in the game thanks to Bill Wampler and Skyelar Potter. The two combined to make 3 of 5 shoots from behind the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

Reed scored 14 first half points for the Tigers on 7 of 13 shooting. Skara scored 8 points, including two baskets from behind the three-point line.

The Tigers now wait to see who they will play in the second round. Clemson improved to 19-16 overall in the NIT and has won 8 of its last 11 games in the tournament.