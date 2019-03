Brooks Crawford returned to the field and pitched a great game in his first start since returning from injury. The staff had him on a strict pitch count and pulled him after 4.1 scoreless innings. Sheldon Reed was also outstanding going 2.2 innings and only giving up two hits and one run. Jordan Greene hit a home run and sacrifice fly to lead the Tigers at the plate.

Watch Crawford, Reed and Greene in the postgame press conference on TCITV: