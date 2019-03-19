Davidson blast starts big first inning for Tigers

Junior shortstop Logan Davidson crushed a two-run home run to jumpstart a five-run first inning as No. 20 Clemson took a 5-0 lead against the College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Sam Hall led off the inning with a single and then stole his 11th base of the season before scoring on Davidson’s blast that went well over the right-field wall for his team-leading seventh homer of the season.

The Tigers added another run for a 3-0 advantage when Kyle Wilkie scored on a passed ball after reaching base via a single and then advancing to third on a base hit by Davis Sharpe.

Clemson pushed across two more runs after loading the bases with one out. After Byrce Teodosio drew a walk to score Sharpe, Jordan Greene hit a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Bo Majkowski, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.

College of Charleston starting pitcher Steven Cook lasted just 0.1 innings. He was charged with five earned runs on four hits and walked a batter before being replaced by Kris Kuhn.