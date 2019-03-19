No. 1 ranked corner returns to Clemson

Not many sophomore prospects are in the position that Tony Grimes is in. The top-rated cornerback from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne has just two seasons of high school football under his belt but has already shown college coaches enough to earn over two dozen offers from major programs across the country.

Clemson is among the many schools recruiting Grimes — the No. 1 corner in the 2021 class according to 247Sports — and he has visited Clemson a couple of times, including last Friday.

“My visit to Clemson was amazing. I really enjoyed myself,” Grimes told TCI. “Being back at Clemson brought a good feeling back. I had a chance to talk to the coaches again. The coaches had a good message to me.”

Grimes (6-1, 180) talked extensively with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“Coach Mike and Coach Venables’ message were basically … Clemson is home and they will do the best to prepare me for life after football and put me in the league,” Grimes said. “They believe Clemson is the place for me to get a great degree and football.”

Grimes also visited Clemson for the NC State game in the fall. He made Friday’s visit with his Princess Anne teammate, 2021 linebacker Jayden Truesdale, as well as Norfolk (Va.) Granby 2021 defensive tackle KaTron Evans.

The talented trio was able to tour the campus and facilities and do the customary photoshoot in Tiger uniforms.

“My highlight of the visit was (seeing) the training room,” Grimes said. “The training room is most important because you’re taking care of your body and they have a lot of machines to help you keep your body healthy and get better.”

Last month, Grimes narrowed down his list of close to 30 offers when he announced a top 15 that included Clemson along with Alabama, Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, TCU, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

According to Grimes, he is “still making some decisions” as for when he will further narrow down his recruitment and commit in the future.

It’s early in his recruitment, but the Tigers have put themselves in a good position with the star corner.

“Clemson will always be in my top list,” he said. “We just have to see if it’s gonna be the right fit for me. Me visiting colleges now and getting a good feel… This commitment is going be hard but fun.”

Grimes will travel to Penn State and Pittsburgh for his next unofficial visits this weekend.

