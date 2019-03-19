Tigers knew Wright State would be tough

Clemson fought off a pesky Wright State team Tuesday to advance to the second round of the NIT with a 75-69 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The Tigers (20-13) got a game-high 24 points from guard Marcquise Reed, while forward David Skara scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Clemson opened the game with a 16-2 lead, but the Raiders (21-14) rallied as the game was tied 10 times and changed leads five times. In the end, the Tigers made just enough plays to get the win.

“That was a really good, hard-earned win against a tough team,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said after the game. “You could tell they are used to winning. We obviously got out of the gates great and made a bunch of threes right away and then the game settled a little bit and they got into the game.

“We knew the game was going to be tough.”

Watch Brownell’s interview with the media on TCITV.