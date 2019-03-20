Clemson takes lead in the second inning

COLUMBIA — Clemson took the lead in the top of the second inning Wednesday against the College of Charleston at Segra Park in Columbia.

The Tigers got two hits and a walk with two outs to push the game’s first run across the plate.

Bryce Teodosio drove a base hit to left field with two outs to score Davis Sharpe from second.

Sharpe started the rally with a two-out hit up the middle and then Bo Majkowski drew a walk to keep the inning alive. That set up Teodosio’s RBI single to left.

Clemson led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the second.