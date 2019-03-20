Instant Replay: Clemson 4, College of Charleston 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 20 Clemson’s 4-1 win over College of Charleston on Wednesday night at Segra Park in Columbia.

What happened?

The Tigers (16-5) struck first in the top of the second inning. Davis Sharpe hit a two-out single to get things started and Bryce Teodosio would drive him in to make it 1-0. Clemson doubled their lead in the third as Sam Hall hit a leadoff double and Kyle Wilkie brought him in on a groundout to make it 2-0. The Cougars (13-8) would push a run across in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead to 2-1. In the sixth, Wilkie started things with a leadoff single before consecutive one-out singles from Davis Sharpe and Bo Majkowski extend the Tiger lead to 3-1. Clemson would plate an insurance run in the top of the ninth on Logan Davidson’s two-out single to give the Tigers a 4-1 lead to sweep the midweek series.

Game-Changing Moment:

Clemson took the early lead and stayed in control the majority of the game, but things did get a little interesting in the bottom of the ninth inning. College of Charleston put two runners on with only one out, but Carson Spiers recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat and close out the game.

What went right?

For the second straight game, the Tiger pitching staff had an impressive performance. Six Clemson pitchers combined to allow just a single run on seven hits. Reliever Travis Marr earned the win with 2.0 scoreless innings while Spiers picked up the save with a scoreless ninth. Sharpe and Teodosio each had two hits to lead the offense as four separate players drove in a run.

What went wrong?

The offense missed a couple of opportunities to pick up some insurance runs as they stranded eight runners in the contest. Defensively, the Tigers continued to have some struggles as they committed two more errors in the game.