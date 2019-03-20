Tigers ‘at the top’ of 4-star DB's list entering visit

Miami (Fla.) Central four-star cornerback Jalen Harrell is about to embark on a series of visits, including one to Clemson in a couple of weeks.

“My first one will be March 29 to Florida State. Clemson April 6th, UCF sometime during spring break, and Miami since they’re so close,” Harrell said of the trips he has planned.

Harrell (6-2, 180) has a double-digit offer list and received an offer from Clemson in December. He is looking forward to checking out the program for the first time when the Tigers hold their April 6 spring game at Death Valley.

“I’m very excited about the visit,” he said.

What does Harrell hope to see and do while he is on campus at Clemson?

“Family atmosphere,” he said, “and talk with a couple of players about the school.”

Along with Clemson, Harrell’s offer sheet includes Miami, Florida State, UCF, Tennessee, Kentucky, Penn State, West Virginia and Nebraska among others.

Where do the Tigers stand on the standout recruit’s list heading into the upcoming Clemson visit?

“At the top for sure,” he said.

Harell, the No. 20 cornerback prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, will be accompanied by his parents on the visit to Clemson.

Move over Alabama, Clemson is the new King of College Football. In our new magazine “Little Ole Clemson”: The Best “Little” Dynasty Ever, we examine not just the 2018 team’s run to being “the best ever” but examine the last four seasons and how Dabo Swinney turned Clemson into the new dynasty of college football. We also take a look at the role former athletic director Terry Don Phillips played. We go behind the scenes at the Tigers’ run to a second national championship in three seasons and the previous three national championship runs. It also features stories on the Power Rangers, the 2018 senior class, high quality photos and much, much more.

We are pleased to announce that our latest magazine is ready for order. Get your order in today to make sure you get a copy of this collector’s edition.

Order Here