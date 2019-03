COLUMBIA — Clemson extended its lead in the top of the third inning against the College of Charleston Wednesday at Segra Park in Columbia.

Kyle Wilkie drove Sam Hall in with the second run of the night with a grounder to third base. Hall led off the inning with a double down the left field line. He later scored after a Logan Davidson walk, a grounder to the mound by Grayson Byrd and Wilkie’s grounder to third.

Clemson led 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning.