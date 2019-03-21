Tight end prospect has ‘amazing’ visit to Clemson

Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep tight end Diego LaMonica made his way to Clemson for the program’s junior day earlier this month. It marked his first unofficial visit to Tigertown and he came away impressed.

“It was amazing,” said LaMonica, who made the trip to Clemson with his father. “I liked being able to talk with the coaches and just learn more about the school and the program.”

Several things in particular caught the attention of the 6-foot-4, 230-pound prospect in the class of 2020.

“I really liked the school and how they said they are going to help us in the classroom,” LaMonica said. “In the program I love how it truly does seem like a family atmosphere and everyone is close. I really enjoyed learning about how they work out and how they practice.”

LaMonica, who has over a dozen offers, spent time with Danny Pearman while on campus. Clemson’s tight ends coach expressed his interest to LaMonica and wants to further evaluate him this summer.

“Coach Pearman told me he liked my tape and would like me to come up this summer for a camp,” LaMonica said.

LaMonica hopes to return to Clemson on April 6 when the Tigers hold their annual spring game.

“I’m doing everything I can to try to get up to the spring game,” he said.

LaMonica’s offer list includes Virginia, West Virginia, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Oregon and UCF among others. A visit to UCF is on the docket for the two-sport athlete who also plays basketball for Gulliver Prep. He claims no favorites in his recruitment at this time.

