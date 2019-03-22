4-star safety ‘can’t wait’ for spring game visit

Four-star safety Malcolm Greene earned an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp last summer, then returned to campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day in January.

The class of 2020 prospect from Highland Springs, Va., told The Clemson Insider that he will make another visit to Clemson for the spring game on April 6.

“Can’t wait to get down there,” Greene said. “Hoping to get the experience of how a game-day environment can be in Clemson and to witness the support that the entire community has for the football program.”

Greene (5-10, 180) has maintained consistent communication with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“I keep up with coach Reed and coach Conn on a daily (basis),” he said.

Greene also has a good relationship with Clemson safety K’Von Wallace, who hails from the same high school (Highland Springs).

According to Greene, the two have talked extensively about the Tigers.

“Me and K’Von talk a lot about Clemson and how the program and the people around you are going to push you towards greatness,” Greene said.

In addition to Clemson, Greene has offers to play for Virginia Tech, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Michigan and NC State among others.

“It’s really a lot of schools recruiting me hard,” he said.

How does Clemson stack up with the other schools on his offer list?

“The Tigers stand very high in my recruiting,” he said.

Greene said he currently does not have a timetable for his commitment. He does not have any visits planned right now beyond the Clemson spring game.

