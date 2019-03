Though Clemson would love to be playing in the NCAA Tournament right now, the fact of the matter is it is still playing basketball.

The second-seed Tigers host No. 6 Wichita State Sunday in the second round of the NIT at 2 p.m., at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers (20-13) are coming off a 75-69 victory over Wright State in the first round this past Tuesday.

The Shockers (20-14) defeated No. 3 seed Furman on Wednesday night in the first round to advance. It was Greg Marshall’s 500th win as a head coach.

“We are just excited to keep playing,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said on Friday. “Wichita State is a very good team and they are playing good basketball now. They have played really well here the last six weeks of the year. They are big, strong and physical. They are a great rebounding team. They take care of the ball and they do not turn it over a lot.

“As you expect Greg’s team to do … they just play really hard.”

