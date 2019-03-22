Top DT prospect building strong relationship with Clemson

Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page is one of the top prospects at his position in the country for the 2021 recruiting class. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound sophomore has already racked up two dozen offers from power conference programs.

Clemson is showing interest in the young phenom and attracted him to campus back in December. Page told TCI recently that he is planning to make another unofficial visit to check out the Tigers again soon.

“I’m supposed to be going to Tennessee soon and Clemson but I do not know the dates,” he said.

Although it is early in his recruiting process, Page said he has already built a “really good” relationship with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“I think he’s a really chill coach on and off the field,” Page said.

When Page reflects on his visit to Clemson last year, the atmosphere and culture of the program are what he remembers most.

“They just treated me like family and I loved it,” he said of the Tigers.

Page was outstanding last season when he recorded 80 total tackles, 26 for loss and 10 sacks en route to 2018 MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

How does Page describe himself as a player?

“I’m good off the ball, quick with the moves,” he said.

Page, the top-rated player from North Carolina in the 2021 class, has offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

Page’s latest visit occurred at North Carolina earlier in March. 247Sports tabs Page as the No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 19 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

