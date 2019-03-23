Florida receiver could see himself playing at ‘WRU’

It has been a big past few days in the recruitment of Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity Academy wide receiver James BlackStrain.

Florida offered the class of 2021 prospect on Wednesday, then Georgia, LSU and Penn State all pulled the trigger on offers one day later.

Overall, BlackStrain has collected more than two dozen college offers as a high school sophomore.

“It’s going very good,” BlackStrain said of the recruiting process. “I’m thankful for all the schools that have offered.”

Clemson typically does not offer underclassmen prospects, but BlackStrain is highly interested in “Wide Receiver U” and hopes to earn an offer from the Tigers in the future.

“I love Clemson. They are WRU,” BlackStrain said. “They are a school I feel like I could see myself playing at because they give their WRs a lot of deep balls, which is what I love the best. The program there is a winning program. They win all the time. They have one of the best head coaches ever in Dabo Swinney.”

BlackStrain (6-2, 180) has done nothing but produce and make plays through his first two high school seasons. As a sophomore, he caught 39 passes for 715 yards and six touchdowns. In his career, he has recorded 66 receptions for 1,270 yards and 13 scores.

“As a wide receiver I have a big frame and I make big plays,” BlackStrain said, describing himself as a player. “I’m a playmaker and deep ball go-getter. I love making clutch plays. I make the clutch catches when we need them the most on my team. I make stuff happen.”

Among the schools that have offered him so far, BlackStrain named LSU, Georgia, Florida, Utah and Tennessee as some of those that are standing out right now in his recruitment. As he goes through the process, BlackStrain is searching for “a school that feels like home and a school that fits me best.”

Thus far, BlackStrain has visited Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Auburn and UCF. He is looking to visit Clemson this summer along with schools such as LSU, Georgia and Florida.

