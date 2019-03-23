Instant Replay: Clemson 8, Boston College 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 20 Clemson’s 8-1 win at Boston College on Friday evening at Harrington Athletics Village.

What happened?

The Tigers (17-5, 5-2 ACC) scored the game’s first runs with three runs in the top of the second inning. Kyle Wilkie and Bryar Hawkins led off the inning with consecutive singles before a Bo Majkowski double brought Wilkie in for a 1-0 lead. After two outs, James Parker hit a two-run double to put Clemson up 3-0. In the fifth, the Tigers added another run on a double steal to make it 4-0. Clemson put the game away in the eighth with four runs. Bryce Teodosio and Jordan Greene each had RBI singles in the inning while Sam Hall and Logan Davidson drew consecutive bases-loaded walks to force runs in and make the lead 8-0. The Eagles (11-10, 2-5 ACC) were able to push a run across in the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Tigers closed it out to take game one of the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

One of the biggest moments of the game came in the bottom of the second inning. After Clemson had scored three runs in the top of the frame to take a 3-0 lead, Boston College looked poised to strike back as they put runners on the corners with no outs to start the inning. Tiger starter Davis Sharpe got a ground ball for a double play and then a groundout to end the inning and keep the Clemson lead at 3-0.

What went right?

Sharpe was outstanding, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings while allowing just three hits while six strikeouts to earn his third win of the season. The Tiger offense had nine hits as each starter recorded a hit and six different players drove in at least one run. Clemson also drew six walks and had two HBPs while only striking out eight times.

What went wrong?

Clemson played a pretty clean game the majority of the day. The Tigers did commit an error, but was able to work around it and keep the Eagles off the board in that inning.