Clemson’s 2018-2019 basketball season came to end Sunday afternoon after its 63-55 loss to Wichita State in the second round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson.

The season, as a whole, may not be considered a successful one, but head coach Brad Brownell says this year taught him patience.

Watch Brownell’s post game press conference on TCITV: