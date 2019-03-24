In-depth with 5-star Myles Murphy at The Opening Atlanta Regional

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Myles Murphy is a wanted man. The five-star defensive end from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove has well over a dozen college opportunities and hears often from many of the schools on his offer list.

“They’re all hitting my phone every day as much as possible,” Murphy said at The Opening Atlanta Regional at Stockbridge High School on Sunday.

Clemson is among the schools in hot pursuit of Murphy. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is leading the charge as Murphy’s primary recruiter for the Tigers, and the two have built a good relationship that is not necessarily centered around football.

“He’s a very down-to-earth man,” Murphy said of Hall. “So, it’s not all the time we’re just talking football. He’s asking about my family, how my dad is doing, how my brother is doing up in college… It’s not rare, but it’s not often where it is just straight football.”

Murphy (6-5, 260) received an offer from Clemson last May and has made a handful of visits to campus in the past, most recently for the program’s elite junior day in late January.

The Tigers will play host to Murphy again soon, as the standout edge-rusher is set to visit Clemson again on Monday, April 1.

When he makes his return, Murphy is looking to learn more about what Clemson has to offer from an academic standpoint.

“On my next visit, I’m just going there for academics,” he said. “I’m going to go to the engineering facilities, see what they have and really just compare them to other facilities at other colleges, see which one will give me the best step forward in the real world.”

Murphy named Clemson, Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State as some of the schools standing out to him at this stage of his recruiting process.

The No. 2 strong-side defensive end and No. 11 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite, Murphy has a plan for when he will formally announce his top group of schools and then make his commitment.

“I’m going to have it narrowed down end of the summer, then I’m going to make my decision in August,” he said.

Murphy said he doesn’t have any visits scheduled right now besides the one to Clemson. He wants to take his official visits before he makes his decision.

As he evaluates his college options, Murphy is weighing the pros and cons of each school and taking several different factors into account.

“I have a notebook at home that has all the pros and cons of each school,” he said. “Whichever school has the most pros and which one I have a better feel at, where I feel at home, where I feel like I can make the most friends at, the best relationships with, that’s the school I’m going to choose.”

