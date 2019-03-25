1-on-1 with Clemson commit Kevin Swint

ATLANTA — Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint put on a show at The Opening Regional Sunday.
The Clemson Insider went 1-on-1 with Kevin to get the latest.
Arik Gilbert, the nation’s top-ranked athlete, is a two-way star on the gridiron. The five-star prospect from Marietta (Ga.) High School has over two dozen college offers and possesses the versatility to (…)
Clemson’s magical season in women’s basketball ended Sunday night in Starkville, Miss. Led by Anriel Howard and Teaira McCowan, top seed Mississippi State in the Portland Regional beat No. 9 Clemson, 85-61, (…)
When Marcquise Reed and his fellow teammates look back at this season, they will think about what could have been. Sunday’s 63-55 loss to Wichita State in the second round of the NIT was a microcosm of the (…)
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Some of the top prospects in the Southeast competed at The Opening Atlanta Regional at Stockbridge High School on Sunday, including a number of Clemson targets. The Clemson Insider was (…)
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Myles Murphy is a wanted man. The five-star defensive end from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove has well over a dozen college opportunities and hears often from many of the schools (…)
Clemson guards Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed spoke to the media following Sunday’s 63-55 loss to Wichita State in the second-round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. Reed was (…)
Clemson’s 2018-2019 basketball season came to end Sunday afternoon after its 63-55 loss to Wichita State in the second round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The season, as a whole, may (…)
Clemson’s basketball season came to a close on Sunday as the Tigers’ fell to Wichita State, 63-55, in the second-round of the NIT at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson. The Tigers (20-14) connected on (…)
ATLANTA — The nation’s top 2020 tight end prospect put on a show at The Opening Regional Sunday in Atlanta. The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Gilbert who talks about his relationship with (…)
BRIGHTON, MASS. — Mason Pelio pitched 6.2 strong innings to lead Boston College to a 3-2 victory over No. 20 Clemson at Harrington Athletics Village on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles improved to 12-11 (…)