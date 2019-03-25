Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap

Clemson, ranked as high as 15th in the country, swept a two-game midweek series over College of Charleston before winning two of three games at Boston College over the weekend.

Overall Record: 18-6 ACC Record: 6-3 Last Week: 4-1 3/19 Tuesday College of Charleston W, 13-1 3/20 Wednesday vs. College of Charleston

Segra Park (Columbia, SC) W, 4-1 3/22 Friday @ Boston College W, 8-1 3/23 Saturday @ Boston College W, 9-5 3/24 Sunday @ Boston College L, 2-3 Next Week: 3/26 Tuesday @ Charlotte (11-12)

BB&T Ballpark (Charlotte, NC) 7:00PM 3/29 Friday @ Virginia Tech (16-8, 4-5 ACC) 6:00PM 3/30 Saturday @ Virginia Tech (16-8, 4-5 ACC) 3:00PM 3/31 Sunday @ Virginia Tech (16-8, 4-5 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, March 24.

Virginia Tech hosts Liberty on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Bo Majkowski

The sophomore outfielder from Johns Creek, GA earned his first hitter-of-the-week award after going 6-for-13 (.462) in five games last week. Majkowski had two doubles, a triple, four RBI, six runs, three walks, and five HBPs for a .667 on-base percentage and a .769 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Logan Davidson: 6-for-20 (.300), 1 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 4 R, 5 BB, 1-1 SB

Kyle Wilkie: 6-for-20 (.300), 4 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 SF, 1-1 SB

Bryce Teodosio: 5-for-18 (.278), 1 2B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB, 2 HBP

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Davis Sharpe

The freshman righty Dacula, GA earned his fourth pitcher-of-the-week award for his performance on Friday at Boston College. In 7.0 innings, Sharpe did not allow a run on three hits (.136 OBA) with two walks and six strikeouts.

Other pitchers of note:

Brooks Crawford: 4.2 IP, 1-0, 2 app, 1 GS, 0 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 1 K, .316 OBA

Carson Spiers: 3.0 IP, 1 save, 3 app, 0 runs, 2 H, 1 BB, 2 K, .200 OBA

Sheldon Reed: 2.2 IP, 1 app, 1 R (0 ER), 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K, .200 OBA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 36-11 while outhitting their opponents .265 (45 hits) to .258 (40 hits). On the week, Clemson had 11 doubles, two triples, three homers, 28 walks, and nine HBPs against 39 strikeouts while going 7-9 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 1.64 ERA, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) in 44.0 innings with seven walks and 20 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .961 clip, committing eight errors in 207 chances.