Kendrick’s move to corner is not a temporary one

As Clemson heads into the second half of spring practice today, Derion Kendrick is still listed as a wide receiver. Dabo Swinney said as much before the Tigers broke for spring break 10 days ago.

However, Swinney also indicated that no matter where Kendrick ultimately calls his “so-called home” position, he will likely play on both sides of the football the rest of his career.

Before Clemson took spring break, Kendrick spent the last couple of practices cross training at cornerback due to so many players being banged up at the position. Mario Goodrich, LeAnthony Williams and Brian Dawkins have missed a lot of practice this spring already and Kyler McMichael came back from injury on the last day before break.

Freshmen Sheridan Jones, Joseph Charleston and Ray Thornton have been injured as well.

“We have just been down a lot of guys. So hopefully, we will get all of those guys back after the spring,” Swinney said.

But right now, the Tigers have to have bodies to fill those holes. That is why they moved Kendrick, along with safety Denzel Johnson, to corner.

“We just have more depth offensively, so it has kind of given us a nice luxury to really work him and just see how he does,” Swinney said. “So, who knows, anything can happen down the road, but he is really special with the ball in his hands. He is special.”

In Clemson’s first full scrimmage on March 13, Kendrick recorded an interception and had a couple of tackles from the cornerback position.

“DK is just an interesting guy. But what I love about him is he does not care what he plays,” Swinney said. “He will play quarterback. He’ll play corner. He’ll play linebacker. He’ll play tailback. He just loves to play. That is what I love about that guy. He is a relentless competitor and it has been neat to see him.

“I did not know what to expect today, but it did not take long for him to hit someone. He had not tackled anybody in over a year and right out of the gate he gets off a block and makes a tackle for about a one-yard gain. He is just a natural football player and that is what makes him special.”

Swinney said Kendrick will definitely be an option for them going forward at cornerback, depending on their depth and how things unfold at wideout.

“Regardless, he will be a guy I can see working some on both sides the rest of his career, regardless of what ends up being his so-called home,” Clemson’s head coach said. “Right now, his home is wideout, but we are training him up at DB. If that changes down the road, who knows, but he will still be a guy that will be in the mix.

“He is just to talented of a guy not to take advantage of his skill set.”



