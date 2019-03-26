Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Columbia/Lexington Prowl & Growl

COLUMBIA, SC — Over 750 Clemson fans packed the house Tuesday night for the Prowl and Growl. The Clemson Insider was on hand to cover the event.
Check out some of Bart Boatwright’s pictures from Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE – Clemson extend its lead in the top of third inning on Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte. Grayson Byrd recorded his second two-out RBI extra base hit of the game. This time it was a (…)
Thanks to his strong performance at The Nike Opening Regional in the Atlanta area on Sunday, Clemson commit Paul Tchio earned an invitation to The Opening Finals that will take place this summer in Frisco, (…)
CHARLOTTE – Clemson took an early in the first inning. The Tigers got on the scoreboard first when Kyle Wilkie doubled off the wall in right field with two outs. Grayson Byrd then picked up the runner when (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told The Clemson Insider Tuesday in Columbia that Amari Rodgers tore his ACL. The Tigers’ wide receiver went down with the injury during practice on Monday. Rodgers had an (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Over 750 Clemson fans came out Tuesday night for the Prowl & Growl event in Columbia to see head football coach Dabo Swinney and head men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell. (…)
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney before Tuesday night’s Prowl & Growl in Columbia. Swinney shared the results of the MRI test (…)
The Clemson Insider has learned through a source that Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ results from an MRI done on Tuesday indicates he has a tear in his ACL. On Monday, Rodgers left practice (…)
Marietta (Ga.) five-star prospect Arik Gilbert, the top-rated athlete in the country, was one of the standout performers at The Nike Opening Regional in the Atlanta area on Sunday. The Clemson Insider was on (…)
If Amari Rodgers is out for a significant amount of time this season, how much will his absence hurt Clemson. In case you don’t know, the Tigers’ junior wide receiver suffered a leg injury in Monday’s (…)
After attending Clemson’s elite junior day in January and receiving an offer from the Tigers, five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman returned to Tigertown for another visit this week. The Lakeland (Fla.) (…)