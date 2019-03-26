Clemson leads for 5-star RB after latest visit

After attending Clemson’s elite junior day in January and receiving an offer from the Tigers, five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman returned to Tigertown for another visit this week.

The Lakeland (Fla.) standout arrived to Clemson with one of his coaches on Sunday night and spent all of Monday on campus before leaving Tuesday. He was able to watch the Tigers go through a spring practice, sit in on running back and team meetings, spend time with the coaching staff and hang out with Travis Etienne as well as some of the other players.

“It was great. I just really liked what they showed me,” Bowman told The Clemson Insider. “Hanging out with Travis and all the players, they just showed me what Clemson is really about from a student standpoint. I liked what I saw.”

Bowman (5-11, 190) hit it off with Etienne while getting to know Clemson’s star running back on a more personal level.

“Travis, he’s a funny guy,” Bowman said. “It was fun getting to know him besides just playing football. But getting to know him personally, he’s a funny guy.”

Besides Clemson, Bowman owns offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn and Ohio State, among others.

The Tigers have been in a good spot with Bowman, but they only helped their chances with one of the country’s best running backs during the latest visit.

“I can really say Clemson is leading right now,” he said.

Bowman named Georgia, Florida and Florida State as a few of his other favorites. He said he will likely return to Clemson with his parents for the spring game on April 6.

