Instant Replay: Clemson 8, Charlotte 5

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 15 Clemson’s 8-5 win over Charlotte on Tuesday night at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.

What happened?

The Tigers (19-6) started strong with a run in the top of the first inning as Kyle Wilkie hit a two-out double and came in to score on a RBI triple by Grayson Byrd. Clemson added to their lead in the third on a two-run double by Byrd and a RBI single by Bryar Hawkins to make it 4-0. The 49ers (11-13) cut the lead in half in the bottom of the inning on a two-run homer. Charlotte would tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth with a pair of runs, but the Tigers answered right back. Wilkie hit a one-out single, stole second, and scored on a Bo Majkowski RBI single to make it 5-4. Clemson added three key insurance runs in the eighth on a Wilkie RBI groundout, a Byrd RBI single, and a bases loaded walk to Davis Sharpe. The 49ers would plate a run in the bottom of the ninth to cut the lead to 8-5 but could get no closer as the Tigers swept the two-game midweek series between the teams.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several momentum swings, but a couple of moments stand out. After Charlotte tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth, it looked like they may take the lead but Majkowski made a nice catch to keep the game tied. In the top of the very next inning, Majkowski would drive in the go-ahead run to put Clemson back on top and they would add three insurance runs the next inning to take the win.

What went right?

The Tigers tallied 11 total hits in the contest, led by three hits and four RBI for Byrd. Wilkie and Hawkins each added two hits and also drove in a run. Clemson also picked up several key hits as seven of their eight runs scored with two outs. Starter Brooks Crawford tossed 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts while Holt Jones earned the win with 3.0 scoreless innings.

What went wrong?

Despite having a good night at the plate, the Tigers still stranded 13 runners in the contest. Defensively, they also committed three errors and had a passed ball that allowed a run to score.