Tigers extend their lead on Charlotte

Baseball

By 2 hours ago

By:

CHARLOTTE – Clemson extend its lead in the top of third inning on Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte.

Grayson Byrd recorded his second two-out RBI extra base hit of the game. This time it was a two-run double to left field to score Sam Hall and Kyle Wilkie. That made the score 3-0.

Hall got a one-out hit before Wilkie kept the inning alive with a two-out walk.

Byrd then scored when Bryar Hawkins singled through the right side to make the score 4-0.

Byrd also a tripled back the first inning with two outs to drive in the Tigers’ first run.

