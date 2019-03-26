Tigers take on Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark

Baseball

No. 15 Clemson (18-6) travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC to face Charlotte (11-12) at 7:00PM tonight.

 

 

The Series

Meetings: 15 (first met in 1985)
Series Record: Clemson leads 12-3
Record at Charlotte: Clemson leads 3-1 (first meeting at BB&T Ballpark)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 7-6 at Clemson on Feb 18
Clemson won 11-10 at Charlotte in 2010
vs. Lee: Lee leads 2-0 (CU: 1-0; CofC: 1-0)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 32-17-1 all-time on March 26 with a 5-8 mark on the road.
This is the fourth game at a minor league park for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson defeated South Carolina 11-5 at Fluor Field on March 2, beat Furman 3-1 at Fluor Field on March 5, and took down College of Charleston 4-1 at Segra Park last Wednesday.
The Tigers have faced nine of the 12 current C-USA programs (missing Louisiana Tech, UT-San Antonio, and Western Kentucky). Clemson is 68-18 all-time in those meetings, including an 8-4 mark on the road.
Coach Monte Lee has faced five current C-USA programs (Charlotte, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky). Lee is 4-2 against the programs with all meetings being single games during his time at College of Charleston besides the earlier meeting with Charlotte this season.

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Road Record: 3-2 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 2-3 @ Boston College (Sun, 3/24)
W, 9-5 @ Boston College (Sat, 3/23)
W, 8-1 @ Boston College (Fri, 3/22)
W, 4-1 vs. College of Charleston (Columbia, SC) (Wed, 3/20)
W, 13-1 vs. College of Charleston (Tue, 3/19)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .269 (6.8 RPG) with 47 2B, 2 3B, 30 HR, 114 BB, 32 HBP, 207 K, 40-50 SB
Pitching: 3.27 ERA, .232 OBA (183 hits), 71 BB, & 223 K in 215.0 IP
Fielding: .969 (28 errors in 903 chances)

The 49ers

Head Coach: Loren Hibbs (27th season at Charlotte)
2018 Recap: 34-24 (17-13; 4th C-USA) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 6th in Conference USA (12 teams)
Home Record: 9-8 (22-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 8-5 vs. Marshall (Sun, 3/24)
L, 4-5 vs. Marshall (Sat, 3/23)
L, 6-12 vs. Marshall (Charlotte, NC) (Fri, 3/22)
L, 6-14 @ Wake Forest (Tue, 3/19)
2019 Stats
Hitting: .277 (5.4 RPG) with 38 2B, 5 3B, 13 HR, 81 BB, 33 HBP, 158 K, 15-20 SB
Pitching: 4.65 ERA, .269 OBA (215 hits), 94 BB, & 178 K in 203.1 IP
Fielding: .973 (22 errors in 829 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .294 BA with 3 2B, 10 RBI, & 11 R in 21 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .288 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 18 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .229 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 22 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .333 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 24 games
3B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .283 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 24 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .319 BA with 9 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 24 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .265 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 24 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .344 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 5 RBI in 19 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .303 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 19 games
Charlotte
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 8 Harris Yett *SR .395 BA with 13 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 23 games
1B 24 Dominick Cammarata *SR .311 BA with 3 2B, 4 HR, & 14 RBI in 21 games
2B 2 Carson Johnson JR .311 BA with 5 2B, 10 RBI, & 16 R in 23 games
SS 9 Tommy Bullock SR .233 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 23 games
3B 6 Josh Haney FR .278 BA with 1 3B, 10 RBI, & 6 R in 22 games
LF 18 Drew Ober *JR .299 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 23 games
CF 17 Todd Elwood JR .340 BA with 2 2B, 3 RBI, & 12 R in 17 games
RF 45 Austin Lynch JR .333 BA with 2 2B, 2 RBI, & 3 R in 11 games
DH 36 Rafi Vazquez JR .265 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 23 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 1-1/5 app/4 GS/4.86 ERA (16.2 IP)/.310 OBA (22 hits)/1 BB/13 K
RHP 34 Ryan Czanstkowski JR 1-01/7 app/1 GS/3.24 ERA (16.2 IP)/.196 OBA (11 hits)/9 BB/13 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Charlotte

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Greene .667 1-1 3 2 2 2 0-0 HR, SF, 1-1 SB
Meredith .500 1-1 4 0 2 0 0-0
Davidson .333 1-1 3 2 1 1 1-1 HR, 2-2 SB
Hackenberg .333 1-1 3 1 1 2 1-2 HR
Sharpe .333 1-1 3 0 1 0 1-2
Teodosio .250 1-1 4 1 1 1 0-1 HR
Hall .200 1-1 5 0 1 0 0-0
Byrd .000 1-1 3 0 0 0 1-0 1-1 SB
Green .000 1-1 3 1 0 0 1-0 1-1 SB
Majkowski N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB SO OBA
Spiers 0.00 1-0
Save		 0-0 2.0 1 1 0 1 3 .143
Jones 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 2 1 0 0 0 .500
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 1 0 0 0 0 .500
Askew 5.06 1-1 1-0 5.1 2 3 3 1 6 .118
Marr 27.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 1 1 1 0 0 .500

 

