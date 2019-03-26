Tigers take on Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark

Clemson is 32-17-1 all-time on March 26 with a 5-8 mark on the road.

This is the fourth game at a minor league park for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson defeated South Carolina 11-5 at Fluor Field on March 2, beat Furman 3-1 at Fluor Field on March 5, and took down College of Charleston 4-1 at Segra Park last Wednesday.

The Tigers have faced nine of the 12 current C-USA programs (missing Louisiana Tech, UT-San Antonio, and Western Kentucky). Clemson is 68-18 all-time in those meetings, including an 8-4 mark on the road.