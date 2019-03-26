Tigers take on Charlotte at BB&T Ballpark

No. 15 Clemson (18-6) travels to BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, NC to face Charlotte (11-12) at 7:00PM tonight.
The Series
|Meetings:
|15 (first met in 1985)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 12-3
|Record at Charlotte:
|Clemson leads 3-1 (first meeting at BB&T Ballpark)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 7-6 at Clemson on Feb 18
Clemson won 11-10 at Charlotte in 2010
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 2-0 (CU: 1-0; CofC: 1-0)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 32-17-1 all-time on March 26 with a 5-8 mark on the road.
|This is the fourth game at a minor league park for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson defeated South Carolina 11-5 at Fluor Field on March 2, beat Furman 3-1 at Fluor Field on March 5, and took down College of Charleston 4-1 at Segra Park last Wednesday.
|The Tigers have faced nine of the 12 current C-USA programs (missing Louisiana Tech, UT-San Antonio, and Western Kentucky). Clemson is 68-18 all-time in those meetings, including an 8-4 mark on the road.
|Coach Monte Lee has faced five current C-USA programs (Charlotte, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky). Lee is 4-2 against the programs with all meetings being single games during his time at College of Charleston besides the earlier meeting with Charlotte this season.
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|3-2 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 2-3 @ Boston College (Sun, 3/24)
W, 9-5 @ Boston College (Sat, 3/23)
W, 8-1 @ Boston College (Fri, 3/22)
W, 4-1 vs. College of Charleston (Columbia, SC) (Wed, 3/20)
W, 13-1 vs. College of Charleston (Tue, 3/19)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.269 (6.8 RPG) with 47 2B, 2 3B, 30 HR, 114 BB, 32 HBP, 207 K, 40-50 SB
|Pitching:
|3.27 ERA, .232 OBA (183 hits), 71 BB, & 223 K in 215.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.969 (28 errors in 903 chances)
The 49ers
|Head Coach:
|Loren Hibbs (27th season at Charlotte)
|2018 Recap:
|34-24 (17-13; 4th C-USA) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|6th in Conference USA (12 teams)
|Home Record:
|9-8 (22-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 8-5 vs. Marshall (Sun, 3/24)
L, 4-5 vs. Marshall (Sat, 3/23)
L, 6-12 vs. Marshall (Charlotte, NC) (Fri, 3/22)
L, 6-14 @ Wake Forest (Tue, 3/19)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|.277 (5.4 RPG) with 38 2B, 5 3B, 13 HR, 81 BB, 33 HBP, 158 K, 15-20 SB
|Pitching:
|4.65 ERA, .269 OBA (215 hits), 94 BB, & 178 K in 203.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.973 (22 errors in 829 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.294 BA with 3 2B, 10 RBI, & 11 R in 21 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.288 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 9 RBI in 18 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.229 BA with 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 22 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.333 BA with 6 2B, 7 HR, & 27 RBI in 24 games
|3B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.283 BA with 7 2B, 2 HR, & 17 RBI in 24 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.319 BA with 9 2B, 3 HR, & 17 RBI in 24 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.265 BA with 6 2B, 6 HR, & 20 RBI in 24 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.344 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 5 RBI in 19 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.303 BA with 2 2B, 2 HR, & 10 RBI in 19 games
|Charlotte
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|8
|Harris Yett
|*SR
|.395 BA with 13 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 23 games
|1B
|24
|Dominick Cammarata
|*SR
|.311 BA with 3 2B, 4 HR, & 14 RBI in 21 games
|2B
|2
|Carson Johnson
|JR
|.311 BA with 5 2B, 10 RBI, & 16 R in 23 games
|SS
|9
|Tommy Bullock
|SR
|.233 BA with 3 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 23 games
|3B
|6
|Josh Haney
|FR
|.278 BA with 1 3B, 10 RBI, & 6 R in 22 games
|LF
|18
|Drew Ober
|*JR
|.299 BA with 3 2B, 1 HR, & 11 RBI in 23 games
|CF
|17
|Todd Elwood
|JR
|.340 BA with 2 2B, 3 RBI, & 12 R in 17 games
|RF
|45
|Austin Lynch
|JR
|.333 BA with 2 2B, 2 RBI, & 3 R in 11 games
|DH
|36
|Rafi Vazquez
|JR
|.265 BA with 5 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 23 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|1-1/5 app/4 GS/4.86 ERA (16.2 IP)/.310 OBA (22 hits)/1 BB/13 K
|RHP
|34
|Ryan Czanstkowski
|JR
|1-01/7 app/1 GS/3.24 ERA (16.2 IP)/.196 OBA (11 hits)/9 BB/13 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Charlotte
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Greene
|.667
|1-1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0-0
|HR, SF, 1-1 SB
|Meredith
|.500
|1-1
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0-0
|Davidson
|.333
|1-1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1-1
|HR, 2-2 SB
|Hackenberg
|.333
|1-1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1-2
|HR
|Sharpe
|.333
|1-1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1-2
|Teodosio
|.250
|1-1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0-1
|HR
|Hall
|.200
|1-1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0-0
|Byrd
|.000
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|1-1 SB
|Green
|.000
|1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1-0
|1-1 SB
|Majkowski
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|OBA
|Spiers
|0.00
|1-0
Save
|0-0
|2.0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.143
|Jones
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Askew
|5.06
|1-1
|1-0
|5.1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|6
|.118
|Marr
|27.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500