Update on Amari Rodgers' leg injury

The Clemson Insider has learned through a source that Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ results from an MRI done on Tuesday indicates he has a tear in his ACL.

On Monday, Rodgers left practice after suffering a leg injury that we learned was indeed his knee. Clemson has not officially announced the injury, but more details could be released later.

As for what this means for Rodgers, usually an ACL injury will take from six to nine months to recover from, depending on the athlete. If Rodgers’ rehabilitation goes well, then there’s a possibility he could return this season, possibly the last two weeks of the regular season and the postseason.

Remember, due to the new redshirt rule that began in 2018, a player can play up to four games and still be considered a redshirt. Rodgers will of course fall into this category.

Last year, Rodgers was second on the team with 55 receptions after starting all 15 games at wide receiver. He recorded 575 yards and scored four touchdowns during Clemson’s run to the national championship.

This season, Rodgers was expected to move from the field wide receiver spot, where he started last season, to the slot position in the place of Hunter Renfrow.

Overall, Rodgers has played in 29 games during his Clemson career. He has 74 career receptions for 698 yards and four touchdowns.