With Rodgers out, who steps up for Clemson?

If Amari Rodgers is out for a significant amount of time this season, how much will his absence hurt Clemson.

In case you don’t know, the Tigers’ junior wide receiver suffered a leg injury in Monday’s practice. Clemson fears Rodgers could have suffered an ACL injury. Test later today will determine just how bad the injury is.

If Rodgers is out for an extended period of time, what does it mean for the Clemson football team?

Last year, Rodgers was second on the team with 55 receptions after starting all 15 games at wide receiver. He recorded 575 yards and scored four touchdowns during Clemson’s run to the national championship.

This season, Rodgers was expected to move from the field wide receiver spot to the slot position in the place of Hunter Renfrow. With him out, that spot now opens up for either Derion Kendrick, who is also playing corner because of all the injuries this spring, and Cornell Powell.

Clemson has a ton of quality depth at wide receiver so the impact of Rodgers’ injury might not be felt as much there, with the exception of his leadership. Rodgers is said to have the best work ethic of anyone on the team and his leadership in the wide receivers’ room and in the locker room will be missed.

As for where his injury could be impacted the most is on special teams.

Last year, Rodgers led the ACC in punt return yards (299) and total returns (39), while scoring one touchdown. He averaged nearly 20 return yards a game, hidden yards that can flip field position and help the offense.

His lone touchdown on a punt return was a 62-yard return against Boston College that sealed the Tigers’ victory at Chestnut Hill, Mass., last November.

Rodgers was an impact player on punt returns and was expected to be that guy again this year. And while Clemson is loaded with talent at wide receiver, Rodgers was the first true home-run hitter Clemson has had in the return game since the days of C.J. Spiller and Jacoby Ford.

So, what will be the Tigers’ plan at punt return should Rodgers be out for an extend amount of time?

Like at wide receiver, the top candidates are likely Kendrick and Powell.

Kendrick, like head coach Dabo Swinney said, is a football player. He can play any position for the Tigers, plus he has the wiggle and the speed to be a good punt returner. The Rock Hill, S.C., native played quarterback and defensive back in high school, and last year played in all 15 games for the Tigers at wide receiver, where he caught 15 passes for 210 yards.

This spring, he has cross trained at corner due to all the injuries there.

Kendrick did fair catch a couple of punts last season, but he never recorded an official return, according to the school’s official statistics. Only Will Swinney returned a punt other than Rodgers in 2018. Swinney had three returns for one yard.

However, Kendrick ended up being Clemson’s primary kickoff return guy last season, averaging 23 yards per return, including a long of 40 yards.

Powell is likely another candidate. Before having academic issues last year, Powell led Clemson and the ACC with a 29.2-yard average on kickoff returns. He had a long of 43 yards.

In high school, the redshirt junior returned four punts for touchdowns his senior year, while averaging 35.3 yards on 10 returns.

