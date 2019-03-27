4-star Bama commit has eye on Clemson

Javier Morton has been committed to Alabama since December 2017 and says his verbal pledge to the Crimson Tide remains strong.

However, the four-star defensive back from Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson continues to be pursued by other programs, and he is keeping his options open as he goes through the recruiting process.

“I’m pretty locked in (to Alabama), but at the same time still, anything can happen,” Morton told The Clemson Insider at The Opening Atlanta Regional on Sunday. “So, my eyes are still open to any school out there.”

Clemson is one of the schools Morton has an eye on, and he made an unofficial visit to campus earlier this month when he attended the program’s second junior day of the year.

“It was nice. I liked it,” Morton said. “Everybody is going to have nice facilities, but they have nice facilities. Everything is high tech.

“The coaches, though, it seemed like they really care about the players – not even just football. Coach (Dabo) Swinney told me, it ain’t all about football, but it’s after football, too. So, to see that they care, that’s pretty nice. Not too many schools do that.”

Along with Swinney, Morton (6-2, 190) spent time with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed while on campus. He was also able to watch the Tigers go through a spring practice and liked what he saw from A.J. Terrell and the rest of the Tiger corners.

“Coach Reed, he liked me,” Morton said. “He was really telling me to watch A.J., because they like their cornerbacks tall, and their DBs really. So, I was looking at A.J. and all the rest of them boys. They were nice.”

“I liked the practice,” he added. “All the rest of the practices that I went to, the different colleges, they didn’t hit all the way – they didn’t go all the way to the ground and tackle. Clemson was like the only one. So, I saw how aggressive they were.”

Morton wants to take official visits and said he might make his first official in early April when he is out of school for spring break. He named Oregon, Ohio State and LSU as a few schools he is considering for official visits.

Although Clemson has yet to offer, Morton is high on the Tigers and says they are right behind the Tide as one of his favorites at this time.

“Second behind Bama,” he said.

Morton is ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 12 cornerback and No. 154 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

