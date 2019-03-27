Florida DE says Clemson visit was ‘top-of-the-line’

A standout sophomore prospect from the Sunshine State on Clemson’s radar returned to campus for another visit this week.

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School 2021 defensive end Cade Denhoff spent most of Monday on campus, arriving at approximately 9:30 a.m. and departing around 7 p.m. He was given a tour of the campus and dorms as well as the academic and football facilities, sat in on team meetings and watched the football team practice.

“It was fantastic,” Denhoff said of the visit. “I’ve only been to one other place, UCF, so I don’t know a whole lot about college campuses. But the whole experience from the start to the finish was top-of-the-line. The campus and the academics and football facilities and just the way they treated me as a player, it was really awesome.”

Denhoff (6-5, 220) had a chance to speak with most of the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Brent Venables, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson typically does not extend scholarship offers to underclassmen prospects, but Denhoff believes an offer from the Tigers could potentially be in his future.

“I think that could probably be a possibility,” he said. “They just said continue to work and continue to get better, come to camp. They’re focusing pretty heavy on their 2020 class right now. So, they said that once they move into the 2021 class, it will start to pick up a little bit more. They encouraged me to keep working and stay on their radar.”

Denhoff, who holds a handful of early offers, competed at the Swinney Football Camp last summer and then returned for the South Carolina game at Death Valley last season. He plans to participate in the Swinney Camp again this summer in hopes of showcasing his talent and what he has to offer as an edge-rusher.

As a sophomore last season, Denhoff earned first-team all-county honors after recording 95 total tackles and 6.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles.

“I would describe myself as quick and twitchy off the line,” he said. “I have a quick first step. I’m physical, and I would describe myself also as a guy who gets to the ball, wherever it is. I just have a good nose for the ball.”

If the Tigers come calling with an offer in the future, it would figure to have a big impact on Denhoff’s recruitment.

“It would mean a lot to me,” he said. “Obviously, they’re the No. 1 team in the country and they’re a top school for me. So, that would mean a lot to me.”

Denhoff received his first offers from UCF, Vanderbilt and Toledo in January. Nebraska extended his latest offer last month. He is slated to visit Vanderbilt on Saturday.

