In-depth with Clemson commit Swint

Clemson landed one of the country’s top linebacker prospects in January when Carrollton (Ga.) four-star Kevin Swint committed to the Tigers while on campus for their elite junior day event.

Swint, the No. 4 outside linebacker in the 2020 class per ESPN, showcased his talent at The Nike Opening Regional at Stockbridge (Ga.) High School last Sunday. Afterward, he went in-depth with The Clemson Insider about his decision to be a Tiger and much more.

“Just everything about Clemson… They do it the right way,” Swint said, reflecting on his commitment. “They won’t tell you something that’s not true. So, every time you go up there, it won’t be anything different. That’s the biggest thing for me. Once I committed, I didn’t need to see anything else. I just committed that day.”

The Tigers have nine verbal commits in their 2020 recruiting class, and it is a tight-knit group according to Swint.

“It’s like a brotherhood,” he said. “I haven’t known them that long, but it’s just all fun and games when we get around each other, goofing and cracking jokes.”

Clemson’s 2020 class, which currently ranks No. 4 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite, has the potential to be one of the best classes, if not the best, in program history.

Swint says he is doing his part as a player-recruiter and working to help the Tigers bring even more talent on board.

“I’m trying to get Julian (Fleming), and I’m trying to get Myles (Murphy),” he said. “I’m trying to get the D-lineman, Bryan Bresee, D.J. (Uiagalelei)… I’m trying to get those guys up there to Clemson, too.”

As a junior in 2018, Swint tallied 60 total tackles including 13 for loss and 3.5 sacks. A year earlier, he posted 101 tackles and 18 sacks as a sophomore.

Looking ahead, Swint can’t wait to join the Tigers and play for Dabo Swinney. He has a lot of respect for the Tigers’ head coach.

“I would compare Dabo to my dad,” Swint said, smiling. “He puts God first. He’s a real good guy.”

After he completes his upcoming senior season of high school football, Swint says he will come into Clemson’s program with one main goal – help the Tigers win it all again.

“I’m going to be a great teammate, first and foremost,” he said. “I’m just willing to sacrifice anything and everything to win another national championship. That’s it for me.”