Majkowski proving himself with every start

CHARLOTTE — Sometimes one opportunity is all it takes to prove yourself and that seems to be the case for Clemson right fielder Bo Majkowski.

In passing one day, Majkowski asked when he was going to be interviewed. He was answered jokingly with, “When you do something.” Well, this season he sure has done more than just “something.”

The sophomore out of Johns Creek, Ga., is currently leading the Tigers in batting average, hitting .343, including a .556 average with runners in scoring position.

He was also a nominee for ACC Player of the Week last week, batting .462 with two doubles and a triple during the course of No. 15 Clemson’s 4-1 week on the baseball diamond.

However, it hasn’t always been the easiest road for Majkowski. Last season, as a freshman, he saw very limited action and was not a consistent starter at the beginning of this year.

But a few weeks ago he was given an opportunity he has run away with and has proved just how talented and capable he is as a player.

“(I’ve just been) trying to stay focused and do everything I can to prepare for each game,” Majkowski said after the game.

Making sure I know I’m as best prepared as I can be going into the game and just staying locked in.”

He came up big again in Clemson’s 8-5 victory over Charlotte Tuesday at BB&T BallPark in Charlotte. With the go-ahead run on third for the 49ers, Majkowski made a diving catch in the bottom of the six inning in right field to end the inning and the threat.

“I give credit to Coach (Greg) Starbuck on that one,” he said. “Probably three seconds before that pitch he was screaming my name and telling me to move in a lot and then the ball was hit to me in.”

Right after the catch, Majkowski drove in the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning as the Tigers took a 5-4 lead.

“I was seeing the pitcher well.” he said. “I got to see him warm up from behind him and I kind of saw what his ball did.

“So, I just looked for a ball in right there and tried to get the ball in the outfield, in the air.”

He and the rest of the Tigers (19-6, 6-3 ACC) will now travel to Blacksburg, Va., for a three-game series with Virginia Tech starting Friday night at 6 p.m.