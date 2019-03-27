Scrimmage news & notes: How did Kendrick do?

After learning wide receiver Amari Rodgers did in fact tear is ACL in Monday’s practice, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the Clemson Insider prior to Tuesday’s Prowl & Growl event in Columbia that the injury would not change the way they have used Derion Kendrick this spring.

Due to so many injuries at the corner position, Kendrick was moved to cornerback prior to spring break.

Swinney said the coaches’ plan is to continue cross training Kendrick at cornerback. In Wednesday’s scrimmage, TCI was told the Rock Hill, S.C., native started opposite A.J. Terrell at cornerback and again he showed out.

Kendrick had an interception and a couple of big plays in the Tigers’ scrimmage on March 13. We were told he again made a few plays in Wednesday’s second scrimmage of the spring at Death Valley.

Even Kendrick’s teammates have been impressed with him so far.

“He is actually out there playing pretty well,” corner A.J. Terrell said to the media after the scrimmage. “He is bringing some life to the corner position and he is helping us out a lot. He is a big piece.”

Kyler McMichael, who is competing with Kendrick, said the Clemson wide receiver is a great addition to the defensive backfield.

“He came in really natural at it,” McMichael said. “He is a great addition to the DB crew.”

Kendrick showed off his speed in the scrimmage when he chased down Tavien Feaster from behind on a 60-yard plus run by the Clemson running back.

Feaster broke through and took off down the sideline and Kendrick came from the other side of the field and chased him down before tackling him at the 5-yard line.

Etienne showing out. It is not surprising if we reported Travis Etienne broke off a long run or two, that is expected. However, what has been news worthy this spring from the Clemson running back is his overall improvement in pass blocking.

TCI was told Etienne has improved leaps and bounds in this area from last year. In Wednesday’s scrimmage we were told he took one of the bigger defensive ends charging at Trevor Lawrence and flipped him over his head.

Speaking of Trevor Lawrence. We were told the Clemson quarterback dropped a couple of dimes today in the scrimmage, completing several long passes down the field.

We were also told freshman Taisun Phommachanh looked sharp in the scrimmage and can really spin the football. However, the freshman quarterback did not throw a touchdown pass.

Getting back to the running game. Feaster broke off two long runs in the scrimmage. We are told the senior running back looks really sharp and is making plays, not only in the running game, but in the passing game as well.