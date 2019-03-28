Clemson impresses Tennessee tight end

Hudson Wolfe, a big-time sophomore tight end, swung by Clemson this week for an unofficial visit on Tuesday.

“The time at Clemson was great,” Wolfe told The Clemson Insider. “Obviously they have top-tier facilities that were more than impressive, but it was the people that made it special. Everyone I came in contact with were professional and passionate about Clemson.”

The talented class of 2021 prospect from Hardin County High (Savannah, Tenn.) spent most of the day with offensive analyst Tyler Grisham and had a chance to meet with tight ends coach Danny Pearman as well.

“They told me athletic wise I am an offer guy, but that’s not how they do offers,” Wolfe said, alluding to Clemson’s patient approach when it comes to extending scholarship offers. “Coach wants at least four semesters of school before they give offers.”

Wolfe (6-6, 235) has already hauled in over a dozen offers from major programs. His list includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M, among others.

After impressing him during Tuesday’s visit, the Tigers would figure to be in a strong position with Wolfe should they pull the trigger on an offer in the future.

“As of now, I have no favorites, but Clemson would definitely be (high) up on the list if they were to offer,” he said.

Wolfe doesn’t currently have a timetable for his commitment decision.

Before visiting Clemson on Tuesday, Wolfe went to Alabama and Georgia on Sunday and Monday, respectively. He plans to check out Auburn soon as well.

