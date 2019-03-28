Javan White transfering from Clemson

Graduate forward Javan White will transfer from Clemson University, head coach Brad Brownell announced on Thursday.

“I would like to thank Javan for all the hard work he has given our program this past season and wish him well in the future,” Brownell said.

White, an Ames, Iowa native, appeared in 33 games last season for the Tigers and made two starts, averaging 8.4 minutes per contest. White scored a season-high 10 points and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds against Pittsburgh on Jan. 29.

He averaged 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and blocked 12 shots for the season.

