McMichael is glad to be back

Kyler McMichael is back to 100 percent after missing most of the first half of spring practice nursing a hamstring injury.

The Clemson cornerback got back to full speed prior to spring break and said on Wednesday he feels great after taking a week off to relax.

The sophomore is competing for the starting corner spot opposite A.J. Terrell this spring. He is competing with fellow sophomore Mario Goodrich, freshman Joseph Charleston, freshman Sheridan Jones and wide receiver turn corner, at least for the spring, Derion Kendrick.

“DK is playing corner for us right now, a great addition,” McMichael said after Wednesday’s scrimmage. “He came in really natural at it and is a competitive guy so, like I said, a great addition to the DB crew. Cornerback it isn’t an easy position at all. It’s a lot of technique and you got to have that competitive mentality to you, so it takes those two things and you could be very successful at that position.”

Watch McMichael’s interview with the media on TCITV.

