Pryor on Clemson: ‘It feels like I’m already on the team’

Cedartown (Ga.) running back Kobe Pryor visited Clemson for the program’s junior day in early March and left campus with an offer from the defending national champs.

“It means a lot, off of the season that they just came off of,” Pryor told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’m really excited to grab that offer.”

While on campus, Pryor (6-0, 200) spoke in length with his primary recruiter for the Tigers, co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott.

Elliott checked in on Pryor during the spring evaluation period, and the two have been building a relationship.

“It’s grown a lot over time,” Pryor said. “He came down to watch me work out, so it was a good time.

“I like how he talks to me and how he treats me. It feels like I’m already on the team.”

Pryor also made a visit to Auburn recently and plans to visit Georgia this weekend. Clemson could soon play host to him again as well.

“I’ve got spring break next week, so I’m going to try to make it down there then,” he said.

Pryor said he is considering waiting until February to make his decision.

The in-state Bulldogs might hold the cards in his recruitment, but Clemson is in the mix.

“They’ve got a good shot,” he said. “I think it’s a good program. They’ve come a long way, and I just like what they’re doing.”

